LAUREL COUNTY—“We will rise from the ashes.”
It’s been one week since church members at Winding Blade Holiness Church were shocked to hear that their church building was destroyed in a fire, the same building that generations of church members have been worshipping in since the church was formed in 1948.
“It was almost like a landmark in the community,” said Pastor Todd Hignite. “It was just devastating. Everybody knew about the church, they called it the ‘old Winding Blade Church.’ It was just a staple in the community. I’d say the majority of the people from that area have been to that church.
“There have been many ministries birthed out of that church—preachers, singers. The memories are just about too much to mention. It was devastating to the whole community. I can’t put a number on the people who have stopped by or called or messaged, that have shared their memories—the community is heartbroken. And it’s devastated me too. I’ve been there for three years and I’ve come to love it. It was my life for three years and it’s just devastated us and the church.”
Hignite said that investigators are fairly certain it was an electrical fire due to old wiring in the building.
“That was the reason we didn’t have any insurance on the building because the electrical wiring wouldn’t pass inspection to purchase insurance,” he said.
Hignite said the church had just started a building fund to build an extension onto the front of the church but now that money will be going towards rebuilding.
Members of Winding Blade Holiness Church met on Sunday for their first church service since the devastating fire, where they met under the shelter house beside what used to be their church.
“In life, everybody is going to fall down sometimes but the scripture tells us if the righteous man falls down seven times, you don’t lay there, you get right back up,” Hignite said. “You can’t take defeat and that’s why we wanted to have that service on Sunday. I know it had just been a few days but we pushed the rubble to the side and we continued and pushed on to have church. I felt like that was where we needed to be to bring comfort in the loss that we had. We hope that can be a light and give hope to the community, to the sinner and the saint, that you can rise above your defeat.”
Demolition of the building began last week and now Hignite said it’s just a waiting game for building permits and getting the funds in place to begin rebuilding.
To help the members of Winding Blade Holiness rebuild from this devastating loss, a GoFundMe page has been set up. Hignite said donations have come from all over the state and has even seen some donations from others outside of Kentucky.
“We do appreciate each one and we’re thankful and grateful and humbled that people would help us but the encouragement and the prayers of people have kept us going more than monetary donations,” Hignite said.
Winding Blade Holiness Church will continue holding church services under the shelter house on the church’s property every Sunday at 4 p.m.
To donate to Winding Blade Holiness Church, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/winding-blade-holiness-church. Donations may also be sent by mail to Winding Blade Holiness Church, P.O. Box 18, East Bernstadt, KY 40729.
