CORBIN — After Saturday’s non-violent vigil held in downtown Corbin honoring Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Sunday offered a threat of something much different— a riot — in Corbin.
“A riot is a lot different than a civil demonstration,” said Coy Wilson, Corbin Police Department Public Affairs Officer.
Wilson said a concerned individual brought the Facebook post to the attention of the department. The post circulating social media stated that a riot would happen Sunday night at 10 p.m. on Main Street and encouraged others to participate.
Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick sent units to the area downtown Sunday night where the threatened riot was supposed to occur, just in case.
“Nothing at all happened,” said Wilson. “Kentucky State Police and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department were there.”
Wilson said the idea was better safe than sorry. Police gathered near WD Bryant's around 8:30 p.m. and stayed until around 1 a.m. Wilson said it was the not knowing that was bothersome. He’s grateful nothing happened. Wilson said the department was prepared as best they could be.
“We do have some riot gear,” he added.
As for the post on social media, he’s heard there are similar things circulating in other cities.
“You tie up a lot of resources on something like that,” added Wilson. “But we’re glad it didn’t happen.”
As of Monday, the department is trying to find where the post came from, but Wilson doesn’t know if they’ll ever be able to.
“The way Facebook is, you can have a fake page,” said Wilson. “It’s almost impossible.”
