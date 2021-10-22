Rick 'Smurff' Egedi remembered as 'Father of Tourism', promoter of Southeastern Ky.

Before there were tourism commissions, boards, directors or initiatives to draw visitors into Southeastern Kentucky, there was Rick Egedi, or Smurff, as he was commonly referred to. Smurff founded the family-owned and operated Sheltowee Trace Outfitters in 1983 and was a driving force in turning the region into a hotspot for nature lovers and outdoor recreational enthusiasts. Smurff passed away just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. He was 82 years old.
Smurff was a native of Buffalo, New York, said his daughter Dania Egedi, who acts as general manager at what is now Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort. Because of his job at 3M, Egedi said her family moved to a lot of different places throughout the south. In 1979, Smurff and his family moved to Somerset.
Egedi said her father had always had an interest in the outdoors. As she and her siblings were growing up, Egedi said Smurff was very involved in taking youth groups, Boy Scout groups and other youngsters out backpacking and canoeing.
As for his nickname, during the winter off-season Smurff would lay cable throughout Eastern Kentucky. He wore a blue uniform and had a white beard. As former Times-Tribune Managing Editor Samantha Swindler wrote in a 2008 column, “With his long white beard — not to mention his status as patriarch and leader of Sheltowee Trace — [Smurff] reminded everyone of the 1980s cartoon character.”
Smurff would eventually purchase Rockcastle Adventures, located on the Rockcastle River between Somerset and London. Through a various series of events, Egedi said her father later founded Sheltowee Trace Outfitters, located off Hwy. 90 in Whitley County just before Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.
“He liked to be in control,” Egedi responded while laughing when asked if her father was naturally entrepreneurial. “He did much better working for himself than he did working for a large company. So, he started Sheltowee Trace Outfitters and basically when 3M was ready to move him yet again, he decided he was going to stay in the area, and ended up making tourism and getting people out into the outdoors his career.”
Egedi said her father saw a real potential in the area and bringing people into it, and that it has been amazing to see the progress the area has had since he first started promoting it almost 40 years ago.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen, who knew of Smurff before her time in the tourism industry, called Smurff a legend and dubbed him the “Father of Tourism.”
“He was tourism before any of the directors were hired, or any of the boards and offices came around,” Monhollen said, noting how much Smurff promoted the area. “He’d go to travel shows and be involved in meetings. He would create publications like maps and different things like that and just spread the word to everybody about what a jewel southeast Kentucky really was.”
Monhollen said it was her opinion that when Smurff started promoting the area, Corbin and Southeastern Kentucky were still hidden from the public’s eye. She credits Smurff with being the spark that ignited the tourism growth and the region’s transformation into an outdoor adventure destination.
“He was the mover and the shaker,” said Monhollen. “He was just constantly going and moving and developing great ideas,” she added. “He had a wealth of knowledge and shared that knowledge. He was intelligent, humble, and just a Jack of all trades really.”
Monhollen said one of the most important things to her when thinking back on her time with Smurff was the feeling she had that he trusted her with doing the right things in promoting the area.
“I really enjoyed my time with him and will forever be grateful for what he did for the region,” she said, “I’m glad that our paths crossed.”
Laurel County Tourism’s Co-Executive Director Kelly Burton echoed Monhollen’s sentiments on Smurff, saying he spent everyday of his life helping promote the Daniel Boone region.
“He not only excelled in his knowledge of outdoors and the Cumberland River, but he remained humble, always working hard to help promote other attractions in Kentucky,” Burton responded via email when asked for her thoughts on Smurff.
Burton also shared a thought from her father, Ken Harvey, a former tourism director in his own right, who she said worked with dozens of travel shows with Smurff over a 20-plus year period.
“He states, ‘Rick was the most trustworthy person he had ever met. He was direct, honest, and very resourceful,’” Burton shared on behalf of her father. She later added from her own perspective, “I am thankful for the influence Rick has made for future tourism leaders. I am confident we will continue his passion and dedication to work together, promoting with enthusiasm, all of the things to see and do Southeastern Kentucky.”
Egedi said her father had a gruff exterior and that sometimes people didn’t know how to take him when first meeting him.
“But once you got to know him at all, you came to realize that he was a very no-nonsense person, but he would absolutely have your back if anything happened,” she said. “He really saw himself as being a problem solver and that is what made him so happy.”
Another thing that made Smurff happy was the Cumberland Star Riverboat, a two-and-a-half hour lunch cruise that travels up and down the Cumberland River. In a post shared on her Facebook page, Egedi writes that her father was active up until the end, piloting the riverboat as recently as this past Sunday.
“It’s kind of hard to talk about my dad without talking about the Cumberland Star Riverboat,” she said. “That was his pride and joy. He had designed that boat, had it built. And that’s where he was absolutely the happiest, just riding up and down the river on the Cumberland Star.”
Egedi said she couldn’t remember what it was about the boat specifically that made Smurff love it so much, but that she remembers him being very particular and protective over it, fondly recalling him yelling at passengers with muddy shoes.
On the day her father passed, Egedi said she and her family received a call from a local fisherman. She said the fisherman told her that on the afternoon of Smurff’s passing, the Cumberland Star had broken free of her anchor and had travelled down the Cumberland River. The fisherman said that the boat then turned around and came back up stream a little bit before finally coming to rest just across the river from the dock.
“We just all feel like that was Smurff taking the boat out one last time,” said Egedi.
A memorial service for Smurff will be held at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort on Sunday, October 31. Receiving will start at 1 p.m., while the service is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., followed by a potluck/campfire.
