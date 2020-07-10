WHITLEY COUNTY — On June 30 the Whitley County School District announced Rachele Rice as Whitley County High School Interim Principal.
Effective July 1, Rice began the role of interim principal at Whitley County High School.
Rice was an English teacher at the high school for 12 years and has worked the last 13 years as an assistant principal at WCHS.
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said Rice is highly respected by the students and staff at Whitley County High School.
“She has 13 years of administrative experience as an assistant principal,” said Siler. “Mrs. Rice is very knowledgeable in both curriculum and instructional practices and has a vast knowledge of the high schools day-to-day workings, making her a great fit as interim principal. Interviews for the vacant principal position are scheduled for next week. “
At this time, the School Base Decision Making Council is focused on getting the best principal in place, according to Siler.
“With Mrs. Rice as the interim principal, the council can methodically work through this process of selecting the next Whitley County High School Principal,” he said.
This change comes after Dr. Bob Lawson submitted his resignation in June so he could take the position of superintendent of Henderson County Schools.
Applications for the position were received and the replacement for Lawson is expected to be announced later in July.
