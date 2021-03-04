CORBIN—The annual Corbin City Yard Sale will be getting a new look to it beginning in April, including a new name.
“We have taken the City Yard Sale and basically revamped it,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel. “The Depot Street Market is actually the City Yard Sale with a new name and there’s going to be some other changes that will happen too.”
Along with a new name, the rebranding of the event also means lots of new merchants.
“It’s still going to be a yard sale but we are inviting antique shop owners and junk store owners and people that set up in the vendors mall, as well as artists in the community, the farmers market folks to basically grow the event,” Kriebel said. “There are people that like to yard sale and there are people that like to go junking, so we kind of wanted to mix the two, kind of like the 127 Yard Sale where you get a big mix of everything.”
The Depot Street Market will take place on Depot Street between Gordon Hill and 4th Street. The first market will be on April 3 and then will be the first Saturday of every month through October.
In addition to new merchants, Kriebel said the hours will also be extended for this event. The Depot Street Market will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kriebel hopes this revamping will bring new life into the city yard sale.
“It’s been going on a long time and in our industry, when we do events, it’s always nice to add a little something or change it up to prevent staleness,” she said. “The whole point of bringing events into the downtown area is to synergistically help the merchants to bring economic stimulation to the entire downtown area. So, if we include additional stuff and change the hours up a little bit to make it a little longer, people have a tendency to hang around downtown a little longer and enjoy more of what downtown has to offer.”
Kriebel said the Depot Street Market planning committee is still looking for vendors to set up for the yard sale and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Set up is free and will begin at 7 a.m. the day of each event. Vendors are responsible for their own tables, as well as setup and takedown of their booths.
