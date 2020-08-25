Retired colonel and educator Jack V. Foley passes away

WILLIAMSBURG — “He was a true believer of kids getting the best education they could get,” said Nannie Hays of the late Jack Foley.
Lt. Colonel (USAF ret.) Jack V. Foley died Wednesday, August 19. Friends and family both near and far, along with community members, will miss the beloved educator.
Foley served as teacher and principal at Poplar Creek High School and Williamsburg Independent School. He served as a chairperson at the SASC convention in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990. He wrote articles for the Kentucky English Journal. He spearheaded the installation of Kentucky Education Television (closed circuit) in the school. He was the coordinator of the Title I federal programs.
After retiring in 1991, he organized the Whitley Area Retired Association made up of retired teachers from Corbin, Whitley County, and Williamsburg. He served two terms as president and 20 years as Legislative chairman.
While Hays finished high school, Foley served as principal during her junior and senior year. She later came back and taught under him noting he was one of the best principals she ever worked for.
“He was constantly teaching,” she said. “He had experience and he was always giving you little pearls of wisdom.”
He could be a little scary at times but he also loved a good joke, said Hays.
Denise Wilmore said that she was intimidated by Foley for the longest time, noting he would often stand at the bus entrance straight-faced with his arms crossed over his chest and just watch his students come and go to make sure they didn't cause any mischief.
“But I think everyone's greatest fear was the dreaded 'electric paddle' that he had in his office and you had better not get into trouble with him or you would get a spanking,” she said laughing. “He turned out to be just the opposite of what I originally thought. He spoke to me and a friend one day and when he smiled his whole face lit up,” said Wilmore. “He made you feel at ease. I enjoyed seeing him after that, and always tried to get him to smile, he loved his school and his students. He became a heartwarming part of my childhood and will never be forgotten in my book.”
A stickler on good grammar, Hays always worried about her grammar around him. But when she needed someone to proofread her work she went to him and he didn’t mind to look over her work, no matter the subject matter.
Hays said he taught her and others to be understanding of where kids come from. He was stern but there was no doubt he had a huge heart.
Foley also served in the United States Air Force. In 1953 he was discharged from active service and served in the Reserves until retiring from the USAF in 1990.
For 12 years he worked with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as scoutmaster.
Gerald Mullins, who was also a student of Foley’s, said he was a man of many hats doing so much for students and teachers.
“I can remember it start to snow in the middle of school and he’d be loading kids up in his car, to take them home,” said Mullins who officiated Foley’s graveside service. “He was just an amazing guy.”
Mullins said at the time you thought Foley was tough but he was always fair.
“Later in life when he saw you, he always wanted to know how you were doing, how your life was,” Mullins said. “He was that kind of guy. Everything that he did for me made me a better person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.