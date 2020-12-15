Monday saw the reopening of indoor dining and capacity restrictions lessen for other venues.
Kentucky’s public health restrictions and recommendations now include:
- All public and private middle and high schools will continue remote instruction until Jan. 4, 2021. Elementary schools can return to in-person learning once their county is out of the red zone.
- Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50% capacity. Masks are required except when actively drinking or eating. Service must stop at 11 p.m.; establishments must close no later than 12 a.m.
- Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households. There is no recommended limit on the number of people from the same household. There is no limit on outdoor social gatherings.
- Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Masks must be worn while exercising.
- Venues, event spaces and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.
- Professional services can operate with up to 50% of employees working in-person; however, all employees who are able to work from home must do so.
On Monday the Laurel County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 28 on Sunday, 25 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total active cases to 1,262 in the county. Twenty-seven of those are hospitalized
The county's 14th death related to the virus was reported on Thursday. The victim was a 56-year-old male.
Seven of the new cases are within a congregate setting.
Knox County Health Department reported 52 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's active cases 216. Ten of the new cases are from a congregate setting. Nine cases from a congregate setting were also reported on Thursday.
Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases on Monday, 27 on Sunday and 23 on Saturday, bringing the active cases to 340.
Nine of Whitley's active cases are hospitalized.
Governor Andy Beshear also announced on Monday that the state’s $15 million Eviction Relief Fund has spent $12.3 million since the application opened Sept. 8 to help 3,254 households stay healthy in their homes.
“We’ve also spent over $1 million of Team Kentucky Fund dollars to pay for rent in 2021 – that helps 1,752 households,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today at 5:30 p.m. EST we will reopen applications for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, and it will stay open until all funds are exhausted, which we think could be between 24 and 48 hours. This reopening will be for past due rent for March through December 2020 only, not future rent. We estimate about $1.4 million will be available.”
When CARES Act funding is exhausted, the applications will again close.
The Governor announced new public health guidance for Kentucky schools. He said there would be no change in the way the incidence rate will be calculated for each county; instead, the recommendations and requirements for each color-coded zone from the Kentucky Department for Public Health are changing in the following ways:
- Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations.
- Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition.
- Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option.
- Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021.
- KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.
- Continue daily reporting.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,802
New deaths: 17
Positivity rate: 8.58%
Total deaths: 2,224
Currently hospitalized: 1,712
Currently in ICU: 441
Currently on ventilator: 243
Top counties with the most positive cases Monday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Warren. Each of these counties reported 50 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 346.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 74-year-old man from Bath County; a 92-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 92-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Fayette County; a 61-year-old woman and two men, ages 69 and 83, from Hopkins County; two women, ages 37 and 74, and a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 67-year-old man from Lawrence County; two men, ages 55 and 59, from Oldham County; and three women, ages 66, 83 and 84, from Washington County.
The Governor said different Kentucky regions have between 53% and 73% of hospital beds already in use; in addition, Kentucky regions have between 51% and 94% of ICU beds already filled.
