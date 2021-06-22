CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has begun a variety of tourism related initiatives to stimulate economic growth within the city by attracting out of state visitors to the city. One of these initiatives is the development of a state-of-the-art, interactive rail themed museum, dedicated to preserving the heritage of the railroad worker while displaying rail transport of the past, present and future. This week, progress continues on the goal of developing the Corbin Rail Museum.
On November 11, 2015, the first piece of rolling stock for the Corbin Rail Museum was set into place for permanent static display. SOU 3401, the French Broad River, was a gift from the Cincinnati Museum Center and was transferred to the Corbin Rail Museum in December of 2014. The car was headed to the scrap yard if the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission could not take it.
The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission plans to complete exterior restoration of the car beginning this week. The car will receive a make-over, complete with sandblasting, cleaning and new lettering. The Commission intends to restore her to her natural beauty and keep her a Southern Pullman car, true to her railroad history. Once the restoration is complete, the Commission plans to install the Southern-Pullman herald back on the car.
The French Broad River is a 10 roomette and six double bedroom sleeper car built by the Pullman-Standard Manufacturing Co. in 1949 for the Cincinnati, New Orleans & Texas & Pacific Railroad Company (CNO&TP), a lessee of Cincinnati Southern. Pullman operated the car on the Southern until about 1969, when the remaining sleeping car functions were handed back to the railroad companies still using them, according to Cincinnati Museum Center Registrar Jennifer Jensen.
Since Southern did not initially join Amtrak in 1971, the car continued in service (normally on the Southern Crescent, trains 1 and 2, between New York and New Orleans) until 1979, when Southern decided to join Amtrak and relinquish operation of its remaining train. Southern Railway acquired 72 cars from Pullman Standard between 1949 and 1950. Twenty-four of those cars were configured as 10-6 sleepers, meaning that they had 10 roomettes and 6 double bedrooms. These cars were placed into what they called the River series, appropriately named after prominent rivers alongside their service territory, according to Ron Flannery with the L&N Historical Society.
#3401, named French Broad River, was assigned to the subsidiary CNO&TP for service on the Royal Palm. The streamlined sleepers hauled passengers from points between Cincinnati and Miami. After its time at the Southern Railway, French Broad River was assigned to Amtrak in 1979, operating as #2862. It appears that the train car was retired in 1982 and sold to Railway Exposition Company in Latonia, Kentucky (which would later become the Railway Museum of Greater Cincinnati). The rail car would be acquired by the Cincinnati Museum Center but remain at the yard in Latonia, Flanary explained.
On September 22, 2015, the Corbin CSX Terminal donated 100 foot of Track Panel for the French Broad to be placed on for static display. With the help of J. Hall, Inc and the assistance and expertise of the Corbin Public Works Department, the site was prepared for the track panel.
After correspondence and requests for sponsorship, TTX Corporation donated the railcar, and CSX Corp donated the transport of the car from Latonia, Kentucky to Corbin. It arrived in Corbin on October 16, 2015 and on November 11, 2015, with the help of J. Hall Inc and Corbin CSX staff, the French Broad River was placed in its final resting place for static display beside the Corbin Rail Museum.
