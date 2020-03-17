TRI-COUNTY — Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement on Monday morning ordering Kentucky’s bars and restaurants to suspend dine-in operations have some local business owners scrambling for answers.
“My initial reaction is that we have to be precautious, I understand that. Do I feel like we may be going to extremes? I do,” said Kimberly Weaver, owner of Weaver’s on 4th in London. “But my doors are still going to be open. I’m still going to be cooking food for carryout. Hopefully people will use their best judgment. Hopefully there will be enough common sense applied that they won’t come in to pick up their food if they’re sick.”
Weaver says she doesn’t plan to use delivery services like Door Dash, as her restaurant is cash only, and those services don’t use cash.
Other restaurants are opting in to third-party delivery services, though. Michael Caffrey with Old Town Grill says he is currently working to use the app at his restaurant, along with their typical carry-out and curbside pick-up options.
“Just call the store, you’d pay with a credit card, and then when you get here, just call and let us know that you’re here, and we’ll take it out to you,” said Caffrey.
Caffrey also said that any order $100 or more would be eligible for delivery by the restaurant.
Eddie Frazier of Grateful Ed’s in downtown Barbourville said his restaurant doesn’t normally do delivery, but that he is in conversations with his insurance company going over available options.
“As of right now, the only vehicles listed under insurance for our company is mine, so I don’t know how that’s going to work as far as delivery goes. I can’t just send anybody, any of my employees out in their own vehicle, and them get in a wreck, that’d be on me,” he said.
During his speech, Governor Beshear said the fact that most restaurants making these sacrifices are small businesses wasn’t lost on him.
“There are those of you that are watching that spent your sweat equity and maybe even your life savings to open that small business,” said Beshear, adding, “We’re going to do everything we can to be there for you. I want you to know that I realize the impact that it’s going to have, but we have to take the steps to make sure that we are protecting our people and this is a necessary one.”
Mark Shepherd, owner of Shep’s Place and Bubby’s BBQ in Corbin, is skeptical on the governor’s reassurance.
“I don’t know how the state and the federal government are going to afford to help as many people that are fixing to be without a job,” he said. “I mean I’m not the smartest guy in the world, but I know we don’t have that kind of money. That many millions of people going without a job, the government doesn’t have that kind of money to keep everybody going.”
Shepherd said his employees will receive a check this Wednesday, but after that he’s not sure. Other restaurant owners are also working to come up with a plan for their employees during this time.
“I’ve sent [staff] a message just to tell them I’m going to let them know as soon as I know,” said Frazier. “There’s definitely going to have to be a reduction in work force though. My servers live on their tips, but if we’re just doing delivery and pickup, I’m not going to be able to afford to keep full staff on hand.”
“I don’t want to put my people out of work,” Weaver said. “We’ve got bills to pay. I’ve got bills to pay, they have bills to pay. The more stability we can keep here with our jobs, then the more it’ll make us feel stable in our world. Our economy is tanking right now, I mean everywhere you look it’s doom and gloom. So, we need to keep some stability as much as we can. And if you start shutting everything down, then people are really going to panic. They’re already panicked because they can’t get toilet paper.”
As owners and staff scramble to figure out a game plan for the next couple of weeks, they also know that keeping safety and security of their patrons is also extremely important.
“Don’t be afraid to order carry out. We’ll take good care of you, I promise,” Weaver said. “We’re sanitizing and cleaning, doing everything that we’ve always done. We’re just being more diligent about it, just so people feel secure.”
With uncertainty on how long the Governor’s order will be in effect, some can’t help but to think of every possible outcome, and are considering all options.
“I think I’m down to this point, and I know it sounds stupid but, which one am I going to save,” Shepherd said on his two restaurants. “Only reason I say that is because it’s going to be a lot harder on me to try and save two of them with them competing against each other.”
For now, Shepherd says he has 24 hours to come up with a game plan before both of his restaurants open for the first time this week on Wednesday. Carryout and curbside delivery is expected to be available at both of Shepherd’s restaurants. However, updates will be posted on both restaurant’s social media pages in the coming days.
“Everything I’ve worked hard for, could go away in the blink of an eye, but I ain’t going to give up yet,” Shepherd said.
Frazier also said any updates on Grateful Ed’s and their plans will also be posted on their social media pages.
“Here’s the reality, God’s in control," Weaver said. "It may not seem like anybody is, but I know He is, and that this too shall pass. We will get through this. We’ve made it through every other pandemic, we’ll make it through this one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.