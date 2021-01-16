What is the meal/item you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We are offering the Buckeye and a chocolate chip cookie. The Buckeye is a peanut butter latte with vanilla and chocolate drizzle on top that can be served hot or iced paired with a chocolate chip cookie with a peanut butter center.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
We were one of the first coffee shops in Corbin and we just provide a great environment for all people to come sit, work, hang out, anything like that.
