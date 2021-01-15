What is the meal/item you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
I am serving Caribbean Jerk Chicken Salad Tacos for $6 or $8 with the choice of one side. The Caribbean Jerk Chicken Salad Tacos are two house-made chicken salad dry rubbed with a Caribbean jerk seasoning served on a warm flour tortilla, topped with an island coleslaw and topped with a soy aioli.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
The atmosphere makes it different. A lot of business people really like it here because it’s quieter, it’s calm, you don’t have a lot of background noise so it’s more peaceful. I also don’t have any employees, I do it all by myself.
