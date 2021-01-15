What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
The Wrigley proudly presents a collection of small plates to share with your friends.
The Hog & Hen is a deviled farm egg, sugar cured Berkshire bacon, with parmesan tuille.
The Filipino Fried Chicken is an adobo fried chicken, hoy sorghum drizzle, cheesy crisp hoecake, with chow chow relish.
The Jambalaya Mac is country ham, rock shrimp, creole trinity, smoke gouda cheese, rotini pasta, and scallions.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
Our mission at The Wrigley is to strive to care for and nurture our community in mind, body and spirit, one inspired plate at a time. We take this challenge very seriously as we source over $100,000 a year from local farmers bringing the community together around food.
We love hosting our community every week, introducing folks to new flavors and familiar Appalachian cuisine we all love.
