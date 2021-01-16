What is the meal/item you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We will be offering a blackened 14 oz boneless Pittsburgh-style ribeye that's charred on one side and that will be served with two sides of your choice.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
Obviously, first off, will be the interior decorations because nobody has anything like that anywhere around us. The bar is themed off the "Cheers" bar, that’s what it was built around. It’s the only fine dining in Corbin, too. It was the first restaurant in Corbin with alcohol and everything, so it has a lot of heritage there.
