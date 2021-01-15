What is the meal/item you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We will be offering prime rib sliders with fries, which includes three sliced prime rib sliders on a brioche bun topped with an onion ring and served with fries.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
It is unique because it’s the only "true" bar in Corbin, where it’s 21 and over all the time. The interior is very up class and we did different drinks and things from the Depot. I made it a whole separate thing and it’s sports-themed bar. I also got to build it myself. I did everything in there except the brick work. I left the B&H logo in the front, so it has its heritage and we’ve got signature cocktails. Just a very upscale bar for Corbin, Kentucky and it has my heart and soul in it because I got to do it the way I wanted to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.