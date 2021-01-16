RESTAURANT WEEK: Sweetie's serving nuggets on ice

What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
Mine’s pretty simple, it’s nuggets on ice. It’s going to be a scoop of vanilla ice cream, five chicken nuggets, and you can have either honey or maple syrup glaze added to it.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
We are the only establishment on Main Street that offers strictly dessert options. We try to do very unique creations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.