What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
The Albuquerque Burger is an always fresh half-pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, Shep’s famous southwest ranch, house made pico & tortilla strips.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
We love sports, and we feel that we bring the ultimate sports atmosphere to Corbin, Kentucky. Shep's is a place for everyone! Regardless of income level, we have something for everyone!
