CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission in partnership with The Times-Tribune has announced a six-day event called Restaurant Week set to take place the week of January 18-23 that will showcase a unique signature dish from several local restaurants.

Originally set to debut last year, but ultimately canceled because of COVID-19, Restaurant Week was set to see each restaurant create an appetizer, entree, and desert for $25.

However, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said this year’s Restaurant Week will look a little different as each restaurant will create a new signature dish not currently on their menu that will no longer be available once the week is over.

In years past, Corbin Tourism and the Times-Tribune would be partnered and gearing up for the annual Chicken Week event held each January, but Kriebel says that because Corbin’s restaurants have had a tough year in 2020, she didn’t want to burden them with creating a $5 chicken dish.

“I didn’t want them to lose any money,” Kriebel said, adding that at the $5 price-point of dishes during Chicken Week, some restaurants were barely breaking even on the dishes they offered.

“After the tough year that our restaurants had, I just didn’t want to do that to them,” she added, also saying Chicken Week would return in January 2022.

The dishes available during this year’s Restaurant Week will be offered at a price-point that works best for each restaurant and yet still reasonable for the public.

Kriebel said when planning this year’s Restaurant Week, she had a tremendous response from restaurants interested in participating in the event.

“I think the restaurants were really excited for the opportunity to design and develop something that showcased their creativity and talents,” noted Kriebel.

Kriebel said the importance of Restaurant Week was not only exposing the talents and creativity of Corbin’s restaurants, but also reminding the public of the importance each restaurant brings to the identity of the city.

“There’s no one else like them anywhere,” she said. “If we lose any of them, it’s going to take some of Corbin’s uniqueness, just because we have become such a food destination. Our restaurants are really important to that culture.”

The restaurants participating in this year’s Restaurant Week, and their dishes include:

Shep's Place located at 306 S. Main St

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday - Closed

Dish: The Albuquerque Burger with Fries

An always fresh ½ pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, Shep’s famous southwest ranch, house made pico & tortilla strips.

Price: $10.99

Depot on Main located at 101 N. Main St

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday-Closed

Dish: 14oz Boneless Pittsburgh style Ribeye with 2 sides

Price: $24.99

The Caboose Sports Tavern located at 107 N. Main Street

Hours: Monday-Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday - Closed

Dish: Prime Rib Sliders with Fries

Price: $11.99

Seasons located at 313 S. Main St

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday - Closed

Dish: Grilled Fajita Chicken Mac & Cheese topped with Tomato Chutney

Creamy cheese sauce smothered over penne pasta on a bed of fajita chicken topped with a savory tomato chutney

Price: $13.99

Wrigley Appalachian Eatery located at 207 S. Main St

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. -11 p.m.; Monday and Sunday -Closed

Dishes: Shared Plates

The Hog & Hen

Farm Deviled Egg, Crispy Bacon, Parmesan Tuille

Filipino KFC

Adobo Fried Chicken, Hoy Sorghum Drizzle, Cheesy Crisp Hoecake, Chow Chow Relish

Jambalaya Mac

Country Ham, Rock Shrimp, Creole Trinity, Smoke Gouda Cheese, Rotini Pasta, Scallions

Price: $25 to share all 3

Austin City Saloon located at 302 S Main St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday- Closed

Dish: The Bukin Belly Buster Burrito

4 pounds of mac & cheese, pulled pork, onion tanglers, fried pickles, jalapeño pepper jack bites, ranch and bbq. Served with chips and salsa.

Price: $14.99

Old Town Grill located at 14569 US-25E Scenic (Trademart Center)

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dish: Cranberry Apple stuffed Pork Tenderloin with a side of sweet potato casserole and asparagus

Price: $15.99

The Icehouse located 899 Hwy 26

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-midnight; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight

Dish: Icehouse Chicken Club Sandwich with a side of pasta salad and banana pudding

Price: $10.99

Travis’ Café located 209 N Main St

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday-Closed

Dish: Caribbean Jerk Chicken Salad Tacos

House made chicken salad dry rubbed with Caribbean jersey seasoning served warm on flour tortillas topped with an island coleslaw and finished with soy aioli

Price: $6

Heavenly Pizza located at 1038 Cumberland Falls Hwy

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday Noon-9 p.m.

Dish: 10-inch Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza

Made with a blend of olive oil and seasonings (our Angel Dust) for the base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, bacon, parmesan cheese, a touch of heat, then baked. Once out of the oven it's topped with a blend of seasonings for added flavor & lastly drizzled with creamy ranch over the top.

Price: $8

Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Doughnuts located at 315 N Main Street

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dish: Nuggets on Ice

Vanilla ice cream, 5 chicken nuggets, & honey or maple syrup drizzle

Price: $5

You & Me Coffee & Tea located at 300 S Main St

Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday Closed

Dish: “The Buckeye”- Peanut Butter Latte served with a Chocolate Cookie

Price: $5

Santa Fe Mexica Restaurant located at 1885 Cumberland Falls Highway

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday Noon-9 p.m.

Dish: Loaded Nachos

Ground beef or shredded chicken served on nacho chips and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh jalapeños

Price: $7.99

