CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission in partnership with The Times-Tribune has announced a six-day event called Restaurant Week set to take place the week of January 18-23 that will showcase a unique signature dish from several local restaurants.
Originally set to debut last year, but ultimately canceled because of COVID-19, Restaurant Week was set to see each restaurant create an appetizer, entree, and desert for $25.
However, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said this year’s Restaurant Week will look a little different as each restaurant will create a new signature dish not currently on their menu that will no longer be available once the week is over.
In years past, Corbin Tourism and the Times-Tribune would be partnered and gearing up for the annual Chicken Week event held each January, but Kriebel says that because Corbin’s restaurants have had a tough year in 2020, she didn’t want to burden them with creating a $5 chicken dish.
“I didn’t want them to lose any money,” Kriebel said, adding that at the $5 price-point of dishes during Chicken Week, some restaurants were barely breaking even on the dishes they offered.
“After the tough year that our restaurants had, I just didn’t want to do that to them,” she added, also saying Chicken Week would return in January 2022.
The dishes available during this year’s Restaurant Week will be offered at a price-point that works best for each restaurant and yet still reasonable for the public.
Kriebel said when planning this year’s Restaurant Week, she had a tremendous response from restaurants interested in participating in the event.
“I think the restaurants were really excited for the opportunity to design and develop something that showcased their creativity and talents,” noted Kriebel.
Kriebel said the importance of Restaurant Week was not only exposing the talents and creativity of Corbin’s restaurants, but also reminding the public of the importance each restaurant brings to the identity of the city.
“There’s no one else like them anywhere,” she said. “If we lose any of them, it’s going to take some of Corbin’s uniqueness, just because we have become such a food destination. Our restaurants are really important to that culture.”
The restaurants participating in this year’s Restaurant Week, and their dishes include:
Shep's Place located at 306 S. Main St
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday - Closed
Dish: The Albuquerque Burger with Fries
An always fresh ½ pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, Shep’s famous southwest ranch, house made pico & tortilla strips.
Price: $10.99
Depot on Main located at 101 N. Main St
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday-Closed
Dish: 14oz Boneless Pittsburgh style Ribeye with 2 sides
Price: $24.99
The Caboose Sports Tavern located at 107 N. Main Street
Hours: Monday-Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday - Closed
Dish: Prime Rib Sliders with Fries
Price: $11.99
Seasons located at 313 S. Main St
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday - Closed
Dish: Grilled Fajita Chicken Mac & Cheese topped with Tomato Chutney
Creamy cheese sauce smothered over penne pasta on a bed of fajita chicken topped with a savory tomato chutney
Price: $13.99
Wrigley Appalachian Eatery located at 207 S. Main St
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. -11 p.m.; Monday and Sunday -Closed
Dishes: Shared Plates
The Hog & Hen
Farm Deviled Egg, Crispy Bacon, Parmesan Tuille
Filipino KFC
Adobo Fried Chicken, Hoy Sorghum Drizzle, Cheesy Crisp Hoecake, Chow Chow Relish
Jambalaya Mac
Country Ham, Rock Shrimp, Creole Trinity, Smoke Gouda Cheese, Rotini Pasta, Scallions
Price: $25 to share all 3
Austin City Saloon located at 302 S Main St.
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday- Closed
Dish: The Bukin Belly Buster Burrito
4 pounds of mac & cheese, pulled pork, onion tanglers, fried pickles, jalapeño pepper jack bites, ranch and bbq. Served with chips and salsa.
Price: $14.99
Old Town Grill located at 14569 US-25E Scenic (Trademart Center)
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Dish: Cranberry Apple stuffed Pork Tenderloin with a side of sweet potato casserole and asparagus
Price: $15.99
The Icehouse located 899 Hwy 26
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-midnight; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight
Dish: Icehouse Chicken Club Sandwich with a side of pasta salad and banana pudding
Price: $10.99
Travis’ Café located 209 N Main St
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday-Closed
Dish: Caribbean Jerk Chicken Salad Tacos
House made chicken salad dry rubbed with Caribbean jersey seasoning served warm on flour tortillas topped with an island coleslaw and finished with soy aioli
Price: $6
Heavenly Pizza located at 1038 Cumberland Falls Hwy
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday Noon-9 p.m.
Dish: 10-inch Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza
Made with a blend of olive oil and seasonings (our Angel Dust) for the base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, bacon, parmesan cheese, a touch of heat, then baked. Once out of the oven it's topped with a blend of seasonings for added flavor & lastly drizzled with creamy ranch over the top.
Price: $8
Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Doughnuts located at 315 N Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Dish: Nuggets on Ice
Vanilla ice cream, 5 chicken nuggets, & honey or maple syrup drizzle
Price: $5
You & Me Coffee & Tea located at 300 S Main St
Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday Closed
Dish: “The Buckeye”- Peanut Butter Latte served with a Chocolate Cookie
Price: $5
Santa Fe Mexica Restaurant located at 1885 Cumberland Falls Highway
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday Noon-9 p.m.
Dish: Loaded Nachos
Ground beef or shredded chicken served on nacho chips and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh jalapeños
Price: $7.99
