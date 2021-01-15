What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We are doing a creamy mac and cheese with fajita chicken topped with a tomato chutney, all made in house.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
A lot of it is our atmosphere, it’s something totally different from everybody else’s. We also like to feature southern food. It’s just good, southern, homecoming type food.
