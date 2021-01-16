What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We are doing a loaded nachos, something very popular. People can get either ground beef or shredded chicken in it. We will have lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, and shredded cheese on top.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
We are really family orientated. We have been persistent on our menu for the last nine years, and have won Best of the Best for the past few years in a row now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.