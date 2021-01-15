What is the meal/item you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We are offering the cranberry apple stuffed pork tenderloin served and it’s going to have a little drizzle of sweet habanero sauce on top of it and it’s going to be served with asparagus and sweet potato casserole.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
We’re a southern hospitality restaurant. We have great food and great service where friends meet at, that’s why we’re the place to be.
