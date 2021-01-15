What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We’re doing a chicken club. It’s a fried chicken sandwich with a hot-bacon honey-mustard as the sauce. It’s got four pieces of bacon on it, a six-ounce breaded piece of chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and swiss cheese.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
We make everything from scratch. If somebody orders chicken tenders, we’re going to cut the chicken, we’re going to bread it, and we’re going to fry it ourselves. Everything you see on the menu we cut up ourselves, we prep it ourselves, we make it ourselves. We just want the best quality of everything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.