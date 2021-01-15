RESTAURANT WEEK: Heavenly Pizza serving 10-inch Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza

What is the item/meal you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We use our signature dough dressed with olive oil and a blend of seasoning (our "Angel Dust"), top the dough with mozzarella and parmesan cheese (no sauce), add pickles, bacon, additional seasonings for added flavor and a touch of heat then bake, once baked we add additional seasonings for added flavor & lastly, drizzle ranch dressing across the top.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
I would definitely have to say our customer service. I know you can get great food at a lot of places, but you can’t always get the service with the food.
