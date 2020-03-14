CORBIN -- A new food week is coming to Corbin at the end of this month.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced Corbin's newest foodie event, Restaurant Week, during the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commissions' board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Taking place March 23-28, Kriebel said Restaurant Week will include seven of Corbin's locally owned and operated restaurants serving specialized three course lunches and/or dinners for $25/person.
"We're elevating, meaning that we're trying something completely different from what we've done in the past with, as opposed to a $5 dish," said Kriebel. "We wanted to take it to a whole other level and allow our restaurants to showcase what they do best."
Restaurant Week joins Burger Week and Chicken Week as foodie events taking place in Corbin. Kriebel said Restaurant Weeks are celebrated in cities like Lexington and all around the rest of the country.
"When you think about a tourist, you think about them visiting a locally owned and operated restaurant and being able to try one of each pf the specialties, like that's the foodie experience, that's what a foodie is looking for, is to have that well rounded experience."
Kriebel also reported that the committee in charge of Corbin's first half marathon has met twice so far this month.
According to Kriebel, the committee has secured a DJ for the race as well as set the pricing for T-shirts, created a liability waiver, and are currently working a sponsorship plan and the race's route. Kriebel did reaffirm that the committee wants the race to start and end on Depot Street in downtown Corbin.
Kriebel has also commissioned a local artist, the same artist who painted the wall beside Sanders Park, to create an image of Colonel Sanders to be used for the race's logo. The image will have to be accepted by KFC Yum Brand, and once it is, the logo will be used for the race's T-shirts, medals and advertising.
Kriebel announced she has also reached out to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter and informed them that the this year's half marathon will be used to raise money for the animal shelter.
The marathon will have a 3.5 hour finish time and race officials will be set up at KFC the night before the race for race packet pickups.
"I think it'll be a great event," said Kriebel. "I feel like we're ahead of the game and that we're doing really well in our planning."
The Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 14 and will start at 8:30 a.m.
Kriebel also announced the city of Corbin has awarded the bid for the city's splash pad. The bid was awarded to JAVE LLC out of Lexington. Kriebel said work on the splash pad is anticipated to start in about three weeks, weather permitting, and that the completion date is scheduled for June 15.
In other tourism news, board members:
- Approved a motion accepting an amended quote for the fencing to be placed behind the L&N 2132 on Depot Street. The previous quote was for 204 feet, but after meeting and discussing the fencing, the board felt more fencing would be needed.
The new quote is for $10,700, a $500 increase from the previous quote. However, the new quote is for 222 feet of prefabricated, aluminum, three rail fence that's four feet tall, and powder-coated black. The previous quote only included 204 feet of fencing.
Order time for the fence is four to six weeks. The instillation of the fence will begin as soon as the fence is received, weather permitting.
- Approved a motion accepting a request from the Whitley County Health Department to use Sanders Park on May 16 from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
- Approved a motion hiring Tourism Assistant Kaitlyn Mason.
