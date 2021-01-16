What is the meal/item you are featuring for Restaurant Week?
We will be offering the Buckin’ Belly Buster Burrito. The shareable four-pound western-style burrito is made with three 12-inch tortillas filled with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, onion tanglers all smothered in barbecue and ranch. The burrito is also served with our house-made chips with salsa and queso.
What does your restaurant bring to Corbin that is unique or makes your restaurant stand out?
Most definitely it’s our atmosphere, our customer service and our great food. Josh (Brock) has spent a lot of time creating every detail of this place and you see something different every time. Just to have the history that he’s preserved here in Corbin definitely makes us stand out and above the rest.
