WHITLEY COUNTY—The Whitley County Fiscal Court met in its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, passing a resolution in support of the efforts to improve transportation funding for county roads throughout the state.
“This resolution is in support of the modernization of Kentucky’s transportation funding mechanisms and to address Transportation funding needs throughout the Commonwealth,” said Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. “There are lots being talked about in transportation funding. I know that our particular fiscal court is seeing some pretty significant impacts over the last several years in cuts in transportation funding and I know that we have a whole lot of needs in our funding and that any increase in transportation funding would really pay off for our citizens.”
White noted that the average person spends $300 a year in repairs to their vehicles due to poor road conditions.
“Any kind of increase in local funding would really be an investment to try to capture some of that money and give it back,” White said. “This is just to support the efforts going on in legislature to improve and change Transportation funding.”
The court also approved the contract between the Whitley County Fiscal Court and LogistiCare to help collect Medicare funding for those services provided by the Whitley County Ambulance Service.
“There are some changes that are taking place with Medicare and Medicaid and how the billing works and then how collections work on that,” White said.
In other court business:
-The court approved the re-appointment of Commissioner Andy Meaders to the Whitley County Water District for another four-year term with his new term set to expire on December 29, 2024.
-The court also approved the petition to adopt Williams Way and Mauney Chapel into the county road system.
-Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelly reported to the court that for the month of December, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office answered 1,090 complaints for the month of December. Also in December, the sheriff reported that his office performed 93 criminal arrests, opened 41 criminal cases and worked 41 vehicle collisions in December.
