The hiatus of the grand jury during the month of July resulted in a large number of cases being presented during August, but with only 15 indictments returned and 80 cases being continued to the September session.
Among those cases continued was that of 89th District state representative, Robert S. Goforth. Goforth was arrested on April 21 after a female went to Laurel Dispatch and requested help, stating that Goforth had strangled her and threatened to "hog tie" her. Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office stated that the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms. The female stated that she had managed to escape and went to the dispatch center to seek help.
Deputies went to the residence where the incident took place, and found Goforth, who was taken into custody without incident. There were three children present in the residence at the time of the altercation between Goforth and the female. Goforth was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and terroristic threatening.
Goforth was held in the Laurel County Correctional Center for approximately 7 1/2 hours before he was released on $25,000 bond. His preliminary hearing was held on August 4 with the case being sent to the grand jury for possible indictment.
Other cases continued included some cases dating back to January and one case dating back to November 2019. Others were as recent as July and include several persons charged in recent drug roundups. Six cases continued were for failure to pay child support payments as scheduled.
Cases dismissed during the August session of a Laurel grand jury included: Ian Tyler Mounts, who was indicted on other charges; Rebecca Welch, Michael Robert Barrett, Kevin Ray Stinson, Shawna Jeanette Davis, Jessica Sizemore, Polly Brock, who was also indicted on other charges; Logan Douglas Robbins, Scottie R. Abrams, Noah Saylor, Ginger Michelle Bray, who was also indicted on other charges; Cynthia Pendergrass, Johnny Burdine, Crystal Lynn Barnett, Michael Mullins, Krysten Powell, Tramone B. Horne, Alnesha Stafford and Mickey Wayne Grubb.
