Rep. Huff introduces bill to require public comment opportunity at school board meetings  

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Representative Regina Huff has introduced legislation, HB 121, aimed at giving parents more access and input in their children’s education. The bill requires local school boards to set aside time for public comments during meetings.
“As a retired teacher, my first obligation is to learners of all ages. Education is amplified throughout national discourse right now, and many of the issues are bubbling up concerns for families,” said Huff, the House Education Committee Chair. “I believe parents should be involved and have more say in their kid’s education. They deserve to be a voice at the forefront of these conversations—point-blank.”
Huff's bill seeks to shore up the state's education law which currently allows boards of education to curtail public comments at their meetings. Her proposed legislation would ensure that at least 15 minutes at each meeting is open for community members to provide input.
“A majority of our school leaders encourage parental involvement and already welcome community input, but there are always bad actors with misguided policies. My bill is about empowering parents and students, especially when it comes to classroom issues like curriculum or how to combat the pandemic,” added Huff, who represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.