The severe weather Saturday led to the postponing of some weekend events in the Tri-County.
The Reindeer Run 5K set for Saturday was rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18. The race will offer same-day registration beginning at 9 a.m. and cost $15. The race is scheduled to begin an hour later at 10 a.m. at Corbin High School.
The Williamsburg Christmas parade was rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 beginning at 6 p.m. It will start in front of Williamsburg School at 6 p.m., the “It’s a Peppermint Christmas” themed parade will travel down Main Street before dispersing in front of the old Whitley County Courthouse.
The Polar Express Story Walk was also moved because of the delay of the parade. The story walk will be open Friday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 18, all day. It will be in Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg. After completing the walk, participants can turn in their golden ticket to the Moonbow Mercantile, 308 Main St., for a free Polar Express book and ornament.
