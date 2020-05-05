WHITLEY COUNTY — “This being new to every county, we’re going to have to work very hard to make it work and that’s what we intend to do,” said Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis ahead of the new regulations for voting in the 2020 primary election.
A virtual special-called meeting of the State Board of Elections was held on Friday morning to finalize the recommendations for the 2020 primary election. Willis is among many other county clerks who continue to be educated in how this process will work. One thing Willis does anticipate for Whitley County is more voters who want to cast their vote in person.
Friday, the state board of elections voted to allow funding for four extra staff members for up to four weeks to fulfill the extra duties being assigned to them. Willis, who is working shorthanded with seven of her employees laid off until the office opens back up to the public, will likely benefit from the funding for staff as the election draws near.
“This is the first time we’ve ever had full mail-in ballots, but we will offer walk-ins as well,” said Willis. “I hope that when they call to make an appointment I will be able to process the application.”
It is Willis’s plan to schedule them 10 minutes apart. She wants to be able to get as many voters to exercise their vote as possible.
“They are really asking us to do away with as many polling places as possible,” added Willis. “My thoughts are to have one central location in the Williamsburg area and one central location in the Corbin area.”
During the virtual meeting Friday, the board of elections asked voters to be patient with county clerks, noting that all voters will be eligible to cast an absentee ballot. A large portion of the meeting was spent reviewing a timeline for county board of elections, state board of elections and voters.
The deadline for County Board of Elections to appoint precinct election officials is May 15.
Before May 22 the state board of elections announced it will establish a secure online portal that will allow voters to request an absentee ballot through submission of personally identifiable information and will send non-forwarding postcard to every registered voter in the Commonwealth to inform them of changes to the June 23 election.
Clerks’ offices should be open for in-person absentee voting by appointment no later than June 8, 2020 – June 22, 2020 (at least 5 days a week in the weeks before June 23)
Now through June 22, county clerks’ offices and phone lines should be available to schedule in-person absentee appointments and now through June 23, clerks’ offices and phone lines will be available to schedule in-person Election Day appointments.
Voters need to return their ballots to their county clerk’s office or other approved location by 6 p.m. on June 23.
In-person absentee results have to be tabulated at end of business on June 22.
Election day June 23 is the postmark deadline for mail-in absentee ballots and in-person voting at polling sites is from 6 a.m to 6 p.m.
Funding was also approved for prepaid postage to be mailed to voters.
“Voters are advised to make an appointment with their county clerk,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “That’s our position. Certainly I don’t think legally or morally we could ever turn a voter away from the polls who’s lawfully entitled to vote without having an appointment. The goal here is to strongly encourage people to make appointments so we can lengthen the spaces between voters and ensure that we have social distancing.”
Adams made clear he isn’t denying anyone their Constitutional right, but wants to make sure that the election is a success and strongly encourage people to vote by absentee or to make an appointment if they have to vote in person.
Lastly, Adams reiterated his statement from last week explaining that this plan is not vote-by-mail, West Coast-style, Adams said.
