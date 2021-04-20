RICHMOND — The East Kentucky Leadership Foundation will host its annual conference this Thursday and Friday, April 22-23. Out of an abundance of caution, the conference will be held virtually this year.
The Conference theme is “Bright Lights in Dark Times”. The event will focus on amazing happenings and opportunities occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Eastern Kentuckians’ remarkable response to the pandemic. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is the keynote speaker for the event.
The conference will bring together people from all over Eastern Kentucky to network, share ideas and create a unified front to address issues relevant to the region. The conference will offer intensive sessions and breakout sessions with topics relating to the event theme. Any community leader or those aspiring to take on a leadership role in Eastern Kentucky is encouraged to attend.
The 2021 conference will also honor those who have stepped up for the community during the covid-19 crisis. First responders, health care workers, community volunteers, and good neighbors have been going the extra mile to help, check on neighbors, and make the effort to keep our communities together. Our reimagined awards ceremony will recognize the efforts of eastern Kentuckians during the pandemic.
“The East Kentucky Leadership Conference is a great place for people from all walks of life to come together to learn about important issues in the region, share their own perspectives and help think about solutions,” said Peter Hille, EKLF chair and president of the Mountain Association. “The Conference isn’t just for elected officials or recognized leaders, it’s for everyone. We call it a leadership conference because everyone can exercise leadership by taking part in building a brighter future for our region.”
Registration is now open at eklf.org. The cost for standard registration is $25. Participants will also have the option to purchase a $50 ticket, which helps sponsor registrations for those unable to pay the $25 fee.
Additional information is available at eklf.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For additional questions, contact Stefanie Ebbens Kingsley at Stefanie@sek-law.com
