Register early at SCC for spring classes and win a laptop

SOMERSET – The spring semester is just around the corner and that means it’s time to enroll in college.
Whether you are a returning student, a first-time student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, Somerset Community College is offering early registration. The time is now to get the classes you want. In-seat spaces are limited.
Staff members from admissions, records, advising, cashier services and financial aid assistance are available by appointment to enroll as easy as possible. Walk-ins are welcomed at any of our campuses and centers.
All who enroll in at least 12 credit hours from October 1-November 20 will be eligible to win a laptop from SCC. There will be three laptops given away. One prize winner will be awarded from the Laurel campus, one from Somerset and one from the centers.
The enrollment event is for new applicants and returning students. Students will have the option to sign up for a face-to-face on-campus appointment or a remote appointment using email, phone or Microsoft Teams.
Students who come to campus must wear a mask at all times and observe social distancing guidelines. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines.
Attending SCC is one way to stay healthy close to home while moving forward with college classes. Spring term classes will be offered in a variety of formats.
This includes fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if classes must move online for a while, the transition will be smooth. There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16, 12, 8- and 4-week sessions so you can create a schedule of classes that fits your life.
Winter session classes are available starting December 10. To see a list of the class schedule visit https://somerset.kctcs.edu/education-training/class-schedules/index.aspx
