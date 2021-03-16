CORBIN — With the help of regional artist Lacy Hale and several community and business contributors, the Corbin Public Library has a new look.
Over the weekend, Hale, a renowned artist and muralist out of Whitesburg with projects on buildings in Whitesburg, Lexington and Harlan, installed a mural on the side of the Corbin Public Library for community members to enjoy.
“This exterior wall cried for a mural,” Diane Mitchell with Friends of the Corbin Public Library said in a press release. “I am so pleased we now have a stunning one celebrating the joys of reading and imagination.”
Hale has been working on the plans for the mural with Moonbow Art Gallery owner Sky Marietta and Promise Zone Coordinator Sandi Curd since the end of 2019 after Marietta created the Corbin Art Fund with a grant from the Tremaine Foundation.
Hale came up with the design herself after being given some general guidelines to follow.
“The library and other parties involved gave me parameters — books, reading, trains — and from there an idea evolved,” Hale said. “My nephew, Raphael, loves reading and so I developed an idea of the magic of reading through a child’s eyes — hence the realistic little boy reading a book but surrounded by a child-like interpretation of trees, a train, a red bird and the sun. The smoke billowing out of the train and around the scene is supposed to lend to the piece a feeling of imagination or a dreamy state.”
Weather and the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying installation, but a series of consecutive warm days last week allowed Hale to work on the project.
“Because COVID had delayed the installation in 2020, I put forth the idea of doing the painting of the little boy in a material called poly tab, or parachute material, so that I could paint him in my studio,” Hale said. “Realistic painting will always take a bit longer and because we were wanting to get it up before the end of the year, we thought this may be the best option. Of course, the temps dropped and it didn’t happen last year. I emailed everyone a few weeks ago and told them that when we had at least three days of 60 degree temps, I would install it. We lucked out last week!”
Hale said the painting of the little boy took a couple weeks, all of which she was able to do from her own studio before installing the mural on the side of the library, which Hale explained is put up a lot like wallpaper.
“I usually have an assistant to help but no one that I regularly use was available, so I did it myself,” Hale said. “It slowed the process some but I was only on site for three days once installation started. Once the boy was put up, I painted the other pieces directly onto the wall around him.”
Hale put in over 30 hours of work last week to get the mural finished and still plans to go back to finish up any detail work that still needs to be done, as well as apply a sealant.
“It’s a lot of hard work— manual labor, really,” Hale said. “You’re on your feet all day in the sun, lifting five gallon buckets, climbing up and down scaffolding or scissor lift stairs, working above your head with tired hands and wrists. But it’s so rewarding! It’s so much fun to start out with a blank wall and then finish up with a fully realized, large-scale piece of public artwork that was previously only a page in your sketchbook or a file on your computer.”
Hale said she sees murals and public art as a way to “encourage, beautify and uplift communities.”
“I hope folks see this piece and it makes them smile,” she said. “I hope kids see it and it encourages them to read books just like the boy in the mural. Or to make art. I hope this and the other murals in Corbin and beyond get people thinking about the benefits of public art in their communities.
“I always enjoy working on public art pieces because it gives people a chance to see an artist working and to see the process of putting up a large piece of art. It also gives them the chance to stop and talk to an artist and ask questions. I see it as a form of art education in some ways. Art doesn’t have to be confined to a canvas on a gallery wall. There’s so much that art can do and so many places and ways that art can be.”
The Corbin Art Fund covered the artist’s labor while several community members and businesses stepped up to help cover the costs for the rest of the project.
Sherwin Williams of Corbin donated the primer paint, while the Bryant family of WD Bryant True Value donated the mural paint. The Cloud family of CC&M provided the scissor lift and Friends of the Library purchased the overcoat sealer. The Miller family donated the mural fabric, the Marietta family provided lodging, and the Curd family picked up all other expenses.
As a thank you, Hale hid the names of all the donors for the project within the mural.
Corbin Public Library Director Donna Chadwell said that a formal dedication for the mural is in the planning stages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.