Reeves to run for district judge seat

Seth Reeves has announced his candidacy for District Judge, Division I, of Whitley and McCreary Counties.
Reeves is a Whitley County native who attended Corbin High School, and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, before obtaining his law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law. He resides in Whitley County with his wife, Sarah Tipton Reeves, and their two-year old son, Wyatt. Reeves practices law at his firm Reeves and Reeves in Corbin with his aunt, Sandra Reeves.
In May 2020, Seth Reeves was appointed by Circuit Court Judges, Dan Ballou and Paul Winchester, as the Domestic Relations Commissioner, where he presides over family court cases in Whitley and McCreary counties.
“I believe that my experience as a lawyer, and certainly my time as Domestic Relations Commissioner has prepared me for the position of District Judge,” Reeves said. “One of the roles of District Judge is to preside over juvenile cases, and I hope to bring my experience as well as a renewed energy, diligence, and sense of fairness to those cases.”
In his law practice, Reeves has handled all aspects of district court cases including the areas of criminal and civil litigation, guardianship, evictions, and probate.
“I am not afraid to make tough decisions, and that is what is required of a good judge. I hope that the people of Whitley and McCreary Counties will entrust me with their vote.”
The District Court Judicial race will be held November 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.