The Redhound Theatre performed three shows of the musical "Frozen" last week and has three performances left. Opening night was Friday and two shows were performed Saturday. The musical will be performed again at 7 p.m. this Friday and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adults cost $10 and students are $8. Concessions are available for purchase and you can purchase a ticket to take pictures with the characters following the performance. | Photos by Erin Cox
Redhound Theatre performing 'Frozen' musical
