Redhound Theater KIDS presents remote version of 'The Three Little Pigs'

Pictured from left to right top: Mollie Coleman, Addi Wilson, and Avery Poore; and bottom: Alethia Sizemore, Lucas Tremaine, and Emma Massengil. | Screenshot of video

Corbin Elementary School's Redhound Theater KIDS is proud to present The Three Little Pigs and the public is invited to view it online now.

"Not even a pandemic could stop our show," said Director Brooke Stansbury. "Thanks to the Steele-Reese Foundation, we were able to purchase Playbooks readers' theater scripts that were easy to convert into a remote performance format."

"This cast is amazing," she continued. "They are fantastic performers; plus, the digital sets, costumes, and musical score are also student created."

"We all learned a lot," she added, "and I wouldn't trade this experience for the world!”

To view the play, visit https://youtu.be/gqzlNYwygjA.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you