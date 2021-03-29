Redhound Theater KIDS presents remote version of 'The Three Little Pigs'

Corbin Elementary School's Redhound Theater KIDS is proud to present The Three Little Pigs and the public is invited to view it online now.
"Not even a pandemic could stop our show," said Director Brooke Stansbury. "Thanks to the Steele-Reese Foundation, we were able to purchase Playbooks readers' theater scripts that were easy to convert into a remote performance format."
"This cast is amazing," she continued. "They are fantastic performers; plus, the digital sets, costumes, and musical score are also student created."
"We all learned a lot," she added, "and I wouldn't trade this experience for the world!”
To view the play, visit https://youtu.be/gqzlNYwygjA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.