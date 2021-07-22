Members of the Redbud Trail Quilt Guild presented Derek Miracle of Barbourville a patriotic quilt. The group wanted to make the quilt in appreciation for those who serve our country. Each member contributed the name of either an active or retired service member. The names were placed into a random drawing. The Redbud Trail Quilt Guild has 15 members, all of whom helped to complete the quilt. The Quilt Guild has done several charity projects for the community. The group meets the second Tuesday every month at 10 a.m. at the Knox County Extension Service. Anyone who enjoys quilt making is encouraged to join. | Photo contributed
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.