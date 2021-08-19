Redbud Trail Quilt Guild gives quilts to support shelter

The Redbud Trail Quilt Guild donated 10 quilts to the Emergency Support Shelter. They were presented to Shawn Bingham, Community Services Director at KCEOC. The shelter provides temporary emergency housing and also has a Rapid Rehousing Program to transition residents into a stable housing situation. The quilts were made over the past several months. The group has 15 members, all of whom helped to complete the project.
Anyone who would like more information about the shelter can call KCEOC. at 546-3152. Anyone wanting information about the Quilt Guild can call Knox County Extension Service at 546-3447. | Photo contributed
