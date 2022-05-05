CORBIN — While the green recycling trailers throughout the city offer residents a chance to recycle, the abuse of the trailers leads to items having to be thrown away instead.
Last week, someone dumped motor oil into one of the containers. All of the contents inside were rendered useless, had to be taken to the city dump, and the container had to be washed
“Just a drop of oil can spread like wildfire,” said Roger Shelton, the director for the Corbin City Recycling Center.
Recycling is not for regular trash. Shelton stressed the importance of not leaving items for regular house garbage, such as diapers, feminine products, and tobacco-filled plastic bottles.
“Tobacco is a serious pet peeve of mine,” said Shelton when discussing the type of materials which should not be put into bags meant for recycling. He then added, “All of the recycling materials need to be cleaned. As a matter of fact, the other day I made a gentleman upset because he handed me a bag of (unwashed) cat food cans and I handed him the bag right back. It hurt his feelings, but he understood after I explained why.”
While cat food cans are among a list of items that can be recycled, they must be cleaned before placing them with other items. Sometimes the bags put in the green trailers sit for months, and any kind of residual food left in cans can attract gnats, flies, maggots, and other insects, contaminating any clean items meant for recycling, thus rendering it useless.
Items that are acceptable for recycling are any type of corrugated material such as cardboard, plastic with the numbers 1, 2, and 5, aluminum or tin cans, but they must be washed out. Paper that can be recycled includes news magazines, books (soft and hardback), and clean shredded paper (which MUST be separated).
Shelton would like for the community to slow down and truly consider what may or may not be considered trash before placing any items or bags into the recycling trailers. The center cannot accept soft plastics or styrofoam. Shredded paper versus regular whole sheets of paper must be separated because the two are processed separately. Shredded paper is best in its own bag or box by itself—when mixed with regular paper it must be thrown out with other trash.
Items that are not accepted include toilet paper, napkins, dental products, anything containing bodily fluids, medical needles, no meat wrappers, batteries of any kind, no clothing, blankets, sheets, electrical items, food or coffee grounds. Televisions, computers, and glass containers of any kind are also not acceptable.
“If they would open that bag back up and be willing to stick their hand to the bottom of it, it’s okay to recycle it,” said Shelton.
Shelton would also like to ask the community not to leave loose bags next to the recycling trailers. Weather can impact any loose bags which can then get spread out to other properties which don’t belong to the center. The staff must then clean up that property. If any of the items get wet they must then be disposed of with regular trash.
There are several locations where the recycling trailers are located including the recycling center itself, next to city hall, and on 18th street past the rooter stand.
