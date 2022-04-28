CORBIN — Growing up in Corbin, Mike St. John was labeled things like a drug dealer, a dope head, a needle junkie, but today, he is hoping to shed a light on recovery with his “Hometown Hope” Recovery Rally coming to Corbin this weekend.
“We want everybody to know that there is hope after drugs and alcohol,” St. John said.
At the age of 21, addicted to drugs and looking for any way to get high, St. John would often find himself in the parking lot of the Corbin Civic Center, getting high or conducting his drug business and on Saturday, he will be returning for a much different reason.
The inaugural St. John LIVE “Hometown Hope” Recovery Rally will be taking place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Corbin Civic Center.
Today, St. John, who is coming up on six years sober as of June 1, is married and has three kids between him and his wife, Marie. Now residing in Richmond, St. John said it has been on his heart for quite some time to come back to his hometown in hopes of giving back to the community who had previously labeled him as nothing more than a drug addict.
St. John will be hosting the event with eight powerful speakers lined up to speak during the event, as well as music and a time to fellowship with others.
Guest speakers for the event include Dolla Green, Brad Hatton, Kyle Milby, Bambi Adams, Tony Barrett, Chris Mills, Robby Pearson and Josh Hatfield. St. John said many of the speakers for Saturday’s event grew up or have ties to Corbin or the surrounding area.
“All these guys have a story and they’re all miracles walking,” St. John said. “What can we do but bring ‘hometown hope’ back to Corbin, Kentucky.”
The recovery rally will also have music provided by The Prodigal Sons, Daniel Melton and Andrew Delgado.
The family-friendly event will also have a bounce house for kids to enjoy, as well as raffles and giveaways to enter, including televisions, gift cards and phones that have been donated from various businesses and sponsors. Food and drinks during the event will be provided by Parkway Ministries. There will also be informational tables with resources available including a Narcan training and providing rides to treatment if needed. The event is free and open to the public.
“We want you to show up if you’re high, drunk, having a bad day—you don’t even have to be suffering from drug addiction or alcoholism, we just want you to come out and hear the miracles of what recovery has done for us,” St. John said. “It’s not about what we’ve done, it’s about what we’re doing today and we’re just shining a light on our community.”
The Corbin Civic Center is located at 128 Civic Center Drive off Gordon Hill in Corbin. For more information, call 859-300-1503 or visit the St. John LIVE “Hometown Hope” Recovery Rally event page on Facebook.
