Recovering addict shares experience, works to maintain sobriety every day

As employees of the Whitley County Health Department were decorating downtown businesses for Black Balloon Day, they ran into Gary Smiddy, a recovering addict and Williamsburg resident. In honor of Black Balloon Day, Smiddy wanted to share his story of recovery.
WILLIAMSBURG—Looking at him now, you wouldn’t know that Gary Smiddy was a drug addict for over a decade. Today, Smiddy has a stable job and continues to better himself in hopes of one day having his family back under one roof.
Smiddy moved to Williamsburg in 1990. He is married and has three kids, all of whom are no longer in his custody due to a drug addiction that controlled his life for more than 10 years.
At 25 years old, Smiddy first began abusing pain medication. For about five years, Smiddy said he was what he would call a “functional addict” until it all caught up to him and things began to get “out of control.”
“I didn’t really think it had a hold on me but I think we try to justify things in our own way to cope with it,” Smiddy said looking back. “It was just here and there at first but that seed was planted, so when something would happen, I would turn to it and thought it was the cure. It’s like a snowball. Once you start making it bigger, it gets a little harder to maintain and then it gets rolling downhill and you can’t stop it—that’s what drug addiction is like.”
Eventually, Smiddy began using other drugs and was arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine in 2015, serving a 90-day sentence while also losing custody of his children. Smiddy admitted that didn’t stop him from turning back to drugs just five months later when a failed drug test sent him back to jail for another 90 days.
Then, in 2018, Smiddy was sent to prison for trafficking and promoting contraband while serving time at the Whitley County Detention Center. He served 20 percent of his 12-year sentence and was released in October 2020, though he remains on parole.
Looking back, Smiddy realizes that his prison sentence turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as he went through several programs that have helped him to understand why he turned to drugs in the first place.
“I realized then what it was, why I started doing drugs, why I let myself feel like that and it was because I didn’t love myself,” he said. “I always wanted to be loved—I wanted a wife and kids and to have a family. But I didn’t love myself. No matter how much my wife loved me or my kids or my mom and dad or Jesus loved me, I didn’t care. I was my own problem. It clicked then, that I had to love myself.”
Smiddy hasn’t forgotten that, as he continues to put in the work to better his and his family’s lives, actively working on maintaining his sobriety each and every day.
“I’ve got a lot going for me and a lot of doors have opened for me,” he said. “I don’t deserve it, I really don’t but I’m thankful for it. I feel like no matter where you’ve been or what you’ve done, it should matter more where you’re going and what you can do.”
Smiddy hopes that his story will be an encouragement to others struggling with a drug addiction or someone who has a loved one struggling with addiction.
“It’s not really about me and my success story, they have got to figure out what they have got to do to make their own success story,” he said.
