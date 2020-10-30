TRI-COUNTY -- The number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Tri-County continues to climb and while many are looking for answers as to where these new cases are coming from, local health department officials say that pinpointing a cause for the recent rise in cases is difficult as the most recent cases seem to have been widespread throughout the community.
On Monday, the Whitley County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the county's total number of positive cases up to 831 while the Knox County Health Department reported 24 new positive cases on Monday to bring Knox County's total up to 829. Knox County also reported one death.
In Laurel County, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday for a total of 1,389 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. All of these new cases were from Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined.
While one misconception is that the recent rise in the number of cases is coming from long-term care facilities in the area, Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said that cases in Whitley County specifically have "generally been pretty spread out."
"There is no one smoking gun to point at as the cause," she said. "We have had long-term care cases, but even taking those out of the mix, we were still red. Our long-term care facilities seem to have stabilized and this week have been a very minor contributor to our numbers. We are seeing a lot of spread with small gatherings - things like Sunday brunch with extended family, dinner with friends, as well as household spread where one person gets it and it spreads through other household members. We have a few small workplace clusters. We see a few cases at the University (of the Cumberlands) and a few cases associated with schools. We have a wide age range of people living in all parts of our county. There just is no one or two places to point to as the reason for our numbers - it is true widespread community spread."
In both Laurel and Whitley counties, the highest number of cases are coming from people less than 30 years old. In Laurel County, there have been 270 positive cases of COVID-19 in people from ages 18 to 30 according to information provided by the Laurel County Health Department, while there have been 146 total cases of people ages 21 to 30 in Whitley County according to information provided by the health department, which Rein believes is likely because of a number of factors.
"People of that age are probably more likely to be out and about in the community," Rein said. "They may perceive less risk and feel more comfortable being out in the community. Whereas there has been a lot of publicity about the higher risk to older people who may take that to heart and go outside the home less."
Those in this age range also account for a significant proportion of employees in the work force, Rein said.
Though public schools have remained closed in both Whitley and Knox counties, the University of the Cumberlands has remained open during this time but Rein said that despite seeing a surge in cases during the first two weeks of students returning to campus, the county has seen a dip in cases coming from the university and has not seen any type of clusters of cases coming from the university.
Health officials are still urging community members to continue taking preventative measures to hopefully help stop the spread of the virus.
"It's not glamorous - it is the same types of things that we've heard a lot in the last few months," Rein said. "Stay six feet away from people you don't live with. Wear a mask when you are around people you don't live with. Wash your hands more. Stay home when you don't feel good. It's a culture shift to change from a 'power through it' mindset to a 'better to be cautious' mindset. Employers can help by making sure that employees feel empowered to stay home when sick. Having someone out sick is disruptive, but it's worse if all your staff end up quarantined or isolated because it spread through your business."
