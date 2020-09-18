BARBOURVILLE - In two brief special called meetings this week, the Barbourville City Council approved the city’s real and personal property ad valorem tax rates for the 2021 fiscal year.
Barbourville city residents will pay .271 cents on each $100 assessed value of real property and personal property, which will be assessed during the 2020 calendar year.
Taxes paid prior to the due date shall receive a two percent discount. Taxes paid up to 30-days after the due date shall be at face amount. Taxes paid 30 days after the due date will receive a 10 percent penalty.
In addition to the penalty, taxes paid more than 60 days after the due date will be charged an 11 percent interest rate per annum calculated from the due date.
