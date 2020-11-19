'Raise it for the roof': Fundraiser underway for Carnegie Library repair costs

CORBIN — On to the next one.
As phase one is now complete, members of the Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. are now looking to phase two and are asking for more community support.
The Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. has been working for several years to purchase and preserve the Carnegie Library, the building that sits at 204 Roy Kidd Avenue, by purchasing and restoring it to its original grandeur and then repurposing the building to become an integral part of the community.
At 104 years old, the Carnegie Library is one of the oldest buildings still remaining in the city.
Members of the Carnegie Center Board of Directors said that restoring the building will allow it to be used for several reasons and occasions, such as providing a space to be used as a lecture, workshop or museum facility that may attract schools to the area; provide a space for art, musical and cultural performances and displays; provide a facility to be used by the community for private functions and meetings; as well as contributing to the revitalization of downtown Corbin by enlivening a key monument of architectural merit.
Phase one of the project was securing enough funds to purchase the building and after a lot of fundraising and thanks in part to donations made by community members, the board finally has ownership of the Carnegie Center. But members of the Carnegie Center of Corbin Board of Directors noted that buying and insuring the building took the majority of their funds.
In 2018, a feasibility assessment was conducted on the building to assess its current condition. During the study, the building was found to be in sound condition but in need of much repair.
Phase two of the project will allow repairs to be done in a way that the building will remain safe for years to come with its integrity still in tact.
Board member Diane Mitchell said that phase two will involve replacing the roof, as well as repairing the brick around it and the board is asking for the community’s help in doing so.
To limit any further water damage to the building, repairs to the roof need to happen as soon as possible. And for those repairs to begin and the building to be stabilized, another large amount of money is needed and the board is asking that community members once again come together to help “raise it for the roof.”
The Carnegie Center of Corbin Board of Directors is also currently in the process of working to secure grant funding for the purposes of restoring the building.
Anyone wishing for more information or to make a donation to the Corbin Carnegie Library can write or send a check to PO Box 114, Corbin, KY 40702. Donations may also be made to their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/carnegie-center-of-corbin-fundraiser.
