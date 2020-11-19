'Raise it for the roof': Fundraiser underway for Carnegie Library repair costs

As phase one is now complete, members of the Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. are now looking to phase two and are asking for more community support. Carnegie Center Board of Directors members (left to right) Rob Miller, Diane Mitchell, Anne Hoskins, Beth Grove and Maggy Kriebel, along with representatives from First Baptist Church Pastor Alex Lockridge and Sandi Curd (right) pose in front of the Carnegie Library. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley