The Reindeer Run 5K at Corbin High School drew nearly 40 participants who braved a rainy Saturday morning to help raise funds for students in the Senior Science Club. The students are raising money to be able to go on a senior trip. In order to be eligible for the field trip, students must complete at least either two Advance Placement (AP) science courses, a dual-credit science course in which students can earn college credit, or the high school’s bio-med pathway. | Photos by Erin Cox
Rainy Reindeer Run sees about 40 complete race
