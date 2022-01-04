WHITLEY COUNTY—With only three days left to file to run in the 2022 May Primary Election, it looks like there will be several contested races in this year's Whitley County election.
The Whitley County Jailer and Whitley County Sheriff races continue to see the most competition, though several other races look to be heating up as the deadline date draws nearer.
There are currently six candidates running for Whitley County Jailer after incumbent Brian Lawson withdrew his name from the race.
Since the Times-Tribune’s last updated report on December 14, one more candidate has filed to run in the jailer’s race. Rocky Moses, Jr., who announced his intent to run via social media back in November, will now be running for Whitley County Jailer against candidates Matt Leach, Brandon Duane White, Andrew J. Fuson, Sandra Hoke and Jeff Hurst.
The Whitley County Sheriff race remains at four candidates with Tim Baker, Willard Scott Bunch, Benny Joe (BJ) Leach and William “Bill” Elliotte all seeking election.
Other contested races include Third and Fourth District Constable. Andy Moses will be seeking re-election and will be running against Carl Allen Wade and Malachi Hersey in the Fourth District Constable race while another three-way race is heating up for Third District Constable, as Justin Daniel Oaks, Jordan Davis and Zandell Jones have all filed to run.
First District Magistrate Scotty Harrison has filed to run for re-election while Gary Brock has since added his name to the list. Third District Magistrate Michael Jarboe will also be facing some opposition as Bob Lawson has filed to run against him in that race.
Incumbent Fourth District Magistrate Raleigh Meadors will be seeking re-election, though he will be facing several opponents, including Paul Buchanan, Eugene Smith and Arthur Canada who have all tossed their hats in the ring.
This year’s election will also see a contested race for Whitley County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA). PVA Ronnie Moses has filed to seek re-election with Herb Petrey filing to run against Moses.
Whitely County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. will be facing some opposition from opponent Dorman Patrick, Jr. who filed to run back in December.
First District Constable Lonnie Lee Foley and Second District Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling Sr. are both seeking re-election for the 2022 election year with no opposition at this time. Whitley County Clerk Caroyln Willis, Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons, Second District Magistrate Mondo Cima have all filed for re-election and are running unopposed, as well.
Both Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison will be seeking re-election and are both running unopposed at this time. Williamsburg City Council members Patricia (Patty) Faulkner, Loren Connell, Richard Foley, Mary Ann Stanfill, Erica Broome Harris and Laurel Jeffries West have also all filed for re-election.
Candidate filings for public office will remain open until 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7.
