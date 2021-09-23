Purchase of garbage cans for city residents approved at Corbin City Commission meeting

CORBIN - A new pumper truck for the city’s fire department, tax rates and yes, the purchase of garbage cans were all approved during Monday evening’s Corbin City Commission meeting.
Last month, commissioners voted to rebid the city’s garbage can project, that will see 3,500 95-gallon garbage cans purchased for city residents. The city previously approved $209,000 in this year’s budget for the purchase of the garbage cans, but the one bid read during last month’s meeting from Municipal Equipment for $269,483 came in higher than budgeted. The bid included the 3,500 gray colored garbage cans, wheels already assembled, a stamp of the city’s logo, freight, and distribution.
On Monday, the commission received four bids, one of which was disqualified because the company had only listed the price per cart and not the total overall amount. The commission eventually approved a bid from IPL out of Shelbyville, Kentucky for a total subtotal of $195,450, which includes a $4,700 freight fee - the lowest total of the four bids.
Commissioners raised concern over where to store the garbage cans while they await assembly. City Clerk Tori Mouser said the bid noted that the garbage cans would be delivered in truckload quantities of 750. City Manager Marlon Sams said he would get with the company in the hopes of having the deliveries staggered, to help ease storage restraints.
The city received two bids for the fire department’s new pumper truck. The first was received from Southeast Apparatus for $465,750 with a 12-15 month delivery time following the execution of the contract. The other bid came from Ferrara Fire Apparatus with America’s Bravest Equipment Company for a price of $474,526 and an estimated six month delivery time. The second bid also included a $14,509 prepaid discount that would bring the overall total to $460,117.
Sams said he had met with Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald and other members of the fire department, and that although it was more expensive, fire department officials preferred the truck from Southeast Apparatus. McDonald noted that the company was local and that should the fire department ever have issues with the new truck, they would only have to transport it a mile to have repairs done. The other company is based out of Louisiana.
Sams also said he was informed by Southeast Apparatus the truck may be available sooner than the 12-15 months listed in the company’s bid, and as a result made the recommendation the commission accept its bid. The commission agreed unanimously, noting the price differential wasn’t a huge difference and that it would be supporting a local company. The commission then approved a 120-month, 2.25 percent interest rate from Hometown Bank to finance the new pumper truck.
The commission later approved the first reading of the city’s tax rate on motor vehicles for 2021. The rate remained unchanged at 24.23 cents per $100 of value, with .1551 out of every 24.23 cents levied for the Current Expense Fund, .0727 of that levied for the Police and Firemen Pension Fund and .0145 of that levied for the Library Fund.
The commission approved a substitute property tax rate of .321 (32.1 cents per $100 of value) for 2021. Mouser explained that because the city’s current compensating rate falls below the minimum revenue limit, the substitute rate automatically becomes the city’s compensating rate. If anything higher than the rate of .321 were to be approved by the commission, it would first require a public hearing.
As a result, the commission approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the property tax rate of 32.1 cents per $100 worth of taxable property, which will see 20.54 cents of the 32.1 cents levied for the city’s Current Expense Fund, 9.63 cents levied for the Police and Firemen Pension Fund, and 1.93 cents levied for the Library Fund. The ordinance also sets an ad valorem tax rate of 39.73 cents per $100 worth of personal property both tangible and intangible, that will see 25.43 cents levied for the Current Expense Fund, 11.92 cents levied for the Police and Fire Fund, and 2.38 cents levied for the Library Fund.
In other city news, the commission:
-Scheduled residential trick or treat hours for Saturday, October 30, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Trick or treating downtown will be held Friday, October 29, from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
-Approved a resolution recognizing the month of September 2021 as city government month, as well as proclamation proclaiming the month as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Mayor Suzie Razmus said the proclamation was made in honor of Corbin native and cancer survivor Candace Keith.
-Approved the emergency hiring of Jeff Chadwell as full-time Parks and Recreation Director effective September 7.
-Approved appointing Barry Mays, and reappointing Jackie Willis to the Corbin Tourism Commission for three-year terms.
-Approved a bid from Duraseal in the amount of $58,769.60 to sealcoat and re-stripe the Corbin Arena’s parking lot, which will be paid using grant funding received by the Arena. The commission had to rebid the work to be done the Arena’s basketball court, as no bids were received before Monday’s meeting.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with Baptist Health Corbin in relation to the hospital’s 340B Drug Discount Program.
-Approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-11, which approves a lease for the financing of a project; providing for the payment and security of the lease; creating a sinking fund; and authorizing the execution of various documents related to such lease in the hopes of refinancing a bond.
-Approved and authorized a refund in the amount of $196 to KY Orthopedic Clinic for Adam Adkins, PA, business license. He had not worked since 2020, and it was paid by mistake.
-Approved the resignation of building inspector/code enforcement officer Allen Benfield. The commission also approved turning the code enforcement position into its own full-time position. The city is currently under contract with Wes Finley to perform the city’s building inspection.
-Approved GRW Engineers Inc. to provide engineering services for the Master Street Sidewalk project.
-Heard from Mark Snyder with PNC Institutional Asset Management, who have teamed with Kentucky League of Cities in establishing an investment program for cities. The City of Corbin is weighing options on where to put funds received through the American Rescue Plan until more clarity is provided by the federal government on what cities can use said money for. Sams said he expects the city to receive an additional check in the spring of next year, and that the city would have around $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan money.
