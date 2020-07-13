Editor's Note: Pulse of the Voters has been an ongoing series to give our readers a chance to voice their concerns as we look towards the next presidential election. If you feel like your views are not represented, please contact us at newsroom@thetimestribune.com so that we can include you in our next edition of the series.
TRI-COUNTY — As the world works to get through and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States faces civil unrest in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, voters in the Tri-County area seem to have made up their minds about who they will vote for in the general election.
Corbin native Bobby "Bubba" Hall will vote for President Donald Trump, like he did four years ago. Hall pointed to promises made by the president and his ability to keep said promises throughout his first term as to why he plans to vote for him again.
“He’s been doing an awesome job," Hall, a self-described "extremely conservative Republican" said. "The stock market’s been great. Unemployment has went down, until the coronavirus hit, which is out of his hands. I think he’s done a real good job with that. There’s been a few things here, and there that he’s done that’s not politically correct, but as far as handling a national crisis, I think he’s done a pretty good job with it.”
Hall says President Trump has done a good job in response to the protests, but that he and the federal government should step in where rioting and looting have taken place.
“He should just kind of give a little input on it because they’re letting things get out of hand. Not the protesters, the looters and the rioters going out here and destroying the cities, I think our Attorney General [William Barr] should step in and start getting these people, and catching them that are out doing that, and have them arrested and have them charge with looting, rioting, arson, everything in the world,” he said.
Abbey Grace believes that the president could have done better in the wake of all of the social unrest and he should have spoken out against the injustice.
Grace is a master’s student in mental health clinical counseling at the University of the Cumberlands. Grace says when she was younger she never paid much attention to politics and didn’t care. That was until someone told her that she was privileged because she had the ability not to care and that not caring didn’t have a big effect on her.
“That really hit home for me and opened my eyes,” said Grace. “If my vote doesn’t impact me either way, shouldn’t I use it in a way that is going to help someone?"
Grace says that she used to be conservative because she was told that the Republican Party was the “Christian Party.”
“The more I learned the more my eyes opened and understood that wasn’t true,” she said. “There was actually a lot that I disagreed with. I didn’t necessarily agree with everything that Democrats do either, though. I just think for myself. I don’t stick myself into a political box.”
As a result, Grace is registered as an independent voter and always votes policy over party.
“Political parties are nothing more than cults, in my opinion. I have my own way of thinking,” Grace said.
In this election, Grace, who organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Corbin the first week of June, said she will not vote for Trump or his main contender former Vice President Joe Biden in November. She is currently looking into Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate for president.
“He should have stood with the people," Grace said of President Trump. "He should have stood with the victims and their families. I believe things would not have escalated if we had better leadership.”
Biden told the Black community they were not Black if they didn’t vote for him,” Grace added. “He’s a joke, too. He panders for votes, but he doesn’t know what he’s talking about half of the time. Neither of them gave respectable responses, in my opinion."
Christina Frederick-Trosper, who helped organize a Black Lives Matter protest in her hometown of Barbourville, agrees that Trump has not given the leadership needed through the civil unrest, but does think Biden has given the Black community his ear as he has engaged with Black leaders in the country.
“Let’s be honest, I’m a white woman. I don’t understand a lot of what’s going on and I need to spend a lot of time listening,” noted Frederick-Trosper. “I feel like Trump has done a lot more talking to and talking at people, and of his own ideas, instead of really listening to the American people and listening to why these people are so upset and why we’re protesting."
Frederick-Trosper said as a social studies teacher over the last 18 years she looks at how leaders have responded throughout moments in history. The response this time has not been, "I see your pain, I feel your pain, and this is something we can do moving forward."
"Instead, it’s a blame game," she said.
“At this point I would vote for a toaster before I’d vote for Donald Trump, just because I feel like there’s a lack of leadership,” she added. “There’s a lack of compromise. I feel like Trump has really solidified and was elected on this idea of us versus them in America."
Trosper describes herself as a "reformed Republican".
“I’m a Democrat,” she said laughing as she clarified. “I registered as a Republican straight off. My whole family was Republican. I believed in fiscal conservatism and social liberalism is kind of how I saw myself.”
Frederick-Trosper says she was raised in a strict, southern-Baptist home. Her father owned his own business, but says that her family, like most in this area, lived paycheck to paycheck.
Twelve years ago she started to think differently when it came to politics after realizing that she, as a young single mom, had benefitted from many programs that fiscal conservatives cut.
“I don’t just look at the party. I think that’s kind of a problem that we’re in right now,” she explained.
"Even though I may not agree with everything with Joe Biden, when I look at it, I want someone who understands that our system is based on compromise," she said. "It’s not ‘I win, you lose,’ because we’re all on the same team together, and I think we’ve moved too far away from that.”
Hall said Biden has wasted his political career thus far and he wouldn’t change if elected president.
“The man’s been in office 30-something years all together, and hasn’t done anything for the Black community, and he keeps hollering that he’s going to have reform for the Black community for police violence and all this. Why couldn’t he do it while was in office for 30-something years,” questioned Hall.
While Hall said he believed there wasn’t a systematic racism problem in police forces across America, he said he did believe that there were racists in our country.
“There are people who hate other people because of the color of their skin and you know, racism works two ways too," he said. "I’ve been labeled a racist because of the stuff I believe in. I don’t think that’s right. People want to talk about Black people, and racists doing that, but when you turn around and judge police officers by one person, that kind of goes hand-in-hand.”
Frederick-Trosper said she believes that officers should have more training and that biases need to be confronted. She also believes moving forward that police officers need reassurance and programs set in place that would see them protected when turning in another officer for misconduct.
“Black Lives Matter, and people like me who support that movement, I don’t not support the police,” she said. “I completely support the police, but in the same way that if I knew a teacher was down the hallway being abusive to a child, how can I as a teacher allow that to go on? There has to be protections for police officers to be able to say that, to not be retaliated against, to not feel like they’re betraying their brothers."
Grace wants to see more focus on education, for police officers and the public in general to overcome social injustices.
“One subject I studied in college and received a bachelor’s [degree] in was criminal justice. Racism is real. It’s plagued in all of our systems including law enforcement,” Grace explained. “However, studies have shown that educated officers handle diversity better and handle their biases better.
"Because racism is systemic, it’s a major issue in the U.S. at large,” she continued. “It’s in every aspect of life. We white people may not see it or experience it, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. When people speak out against injustice, we need to listen. We need to fix these issues. We need to unite against injustice. I love my country. It isn’t perfect, though. We can and should be better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.