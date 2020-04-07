In December, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Two months later, the U.S. Senate acquitted the President of his charges.
Now, after witnessing months of investigations and trials, Kentuckians will take their first step in re-electing, or ousting, these Washington officials by casting their vote in the primaries in June, as the current coronavirus pandemic has delayed the May primary election to June 23.
“This whole impeachment started the day he got elected,” said 73-year-old Laurel County Republican and veteran Douglas Jarman. Jarman believed that House Democrats were simply grasping at straws and that the impeachment was a wasted effort.
Jarman said that he isn’t fully in favor of President Trump because of his language and tweets. But, he said that things like the economy and employment were proving to be doing well under the Trump administration and that the impeachment was a ploy to distract from that.
Some Kentuckians thought the opposite. 37-year-old Whitley County Democrat and public school teacher William Conn said, “Anytime that you’re trying to seek out justice, I don’t think it’s a waste of time.”
That feeling wasn’t strictly Democratic. Keshia Amburgey, 34-year-old Laurel County Republican and small business owner, said that though she supports Trump, “If you have suspicions of somebody doing the wrong thing, especially the President, you want to investigate and go through the process.”
Conn, however, doesn't believe that the process was conducted as it should have been.
“I really just wish that we had more witnesses all around,” he explained. Conn was deeply disappointed by the Senate's decision for no additional witnesses.
One thing that was consistent when talking to various Kentuckians about the impeachment was how it had little to no impact on their previously held positions and beliefs.
Jarman, Conn and Amburgey all said that they didn’t learn anything during the process that would change their vote in the primary election or the general election in November. Jarman and Amburgey still plan to vote for President Trump.
Conn said though the Democratic race has essentially narrowed down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, he plans to still vote for business entrepreneur, Andrew Yang.
Voting plans also seemed to remain unchanged among some younger Kentucky voters. Cailin McDonald, 17-year-old Knox County Republican, explained that it felt like a political debate that she didn’t want to be a part of.
McDonald said that she has been very active in her senior year of high school and that it limits her on what she can keep up with politically.
This doesn’t mean that McDonald won’t vote in June. She said that she plans to vote for Trump and that, “I’m trying my best to be an informed voter and to not just go in blind, close my eyes, and click a button.”
Eighteen-year-old Whitley County Republican Gabe Griffin felt similarly about the impeachment. Though he followed it more closely, he didn’t see any evidence during the process that impacted his thoughts.
Griffin said that he is a registered Republican so that he could vote in a greater number of his local elections. However, he is a firm supporter of Biden and would identify himself as a Democrat.
Griffin plans to vote for Biden in June, but says that “I live in Kentucky, It doesn't matter who I vote for unless it’s Trump.”
This view is one that’s held by many Kentucky Democrats as the result of the electoral college system. Many assume that the majority of Kentucky votes will go to Trump which means that he will get Kentucky’s electoral votes.
Fellow Democratic supporter, Conn, said that it's because of this that he focuses more on the race for Senate. This year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be up for reelection.
“Mitch McConnell has had over 35 years and we still have some of the poorest counties in the U.S.,” Conn said. He said that he will be looking to vote in someone new and was particularly interested in the candidate for Senate, State Rep. Charles Booker.
Others are uncertain where their vote will fall for the congressional race. “I can see the argument from both sides,'' said McDonald.
“I can definitely see the attraction of having someone new in office but then again, how long would it be until Kentucky had a senate majority leader again? Centuries possibly,” she said.
