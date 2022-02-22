Public can now dump truck-load of trash for $25 at Whitley County sanitation transfer station

WHITLEY COUNTY - Non-customers of Whitley County Sanitation will be able to utilize the county’s sanitation transfer station thanks to actions taken by the fiscal court during a special-called meeting Thursday.
The resolution unanimously approved by members of the court sees non-customers able to pay $25 per pick-up truck-load of refuse delivered to the recently completed transfer station. Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. said current sanitation customers can continue to use the transfer station free of charge upon proof of current payment and customer status.
“It’s probably very well worth $25 if you consider having to drive to Lily as an alternative,” White said on the cost non-customers would have to pay to use the transfer station.
White has said in the past the transfer station came as the result of county residents voicing their difficulties in getting their garbage picked up in more rural parts of the county. In November 2020, the Whitley County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of the old Forest Products Sawmill property located at Happy Hollow Road, with 15 acres of land to expand the sanitation department.
The county celebrated the station's grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, in which White said the county’s sanitation services had grown into helping serve more than 2,300 customers.
“It really helps a lot of people,” White said on the transfer station, also noting how other litter-based initiatives had helped clean up the county throughout his time as judge-executive.
“Years ago, when I first started, there was 50-something identified dumps in our county,” White said during Tuesday’s meeting. Through the utilization of programs like Dumpster Days, Litter Lieutenants and grants, White noted the county has been able to bring that total down to one or two, sometimes zero sites a year.
“I think that’s one of the things that really helps us with some of these tourism efforts,” White said on the county’s de-littering efforts. “Some of these efforts just help open up where people have avenues to properly dispose of things, and keeps them from improperly disposing of things,” he added. “We want to open every door we fairly and reasonably can.”
Later in the meeting, the court approved accepting approximately $300,000 in excess fees from Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis. Willis said she felt blessed that her office was able to have such a successful year and to monetarily help the county as much as they were.
“I think that’s the largest amount I’ve ever seen,” White said on the collected fees. “We’ve had a lot of years it was zero.”
Members of the court also approved a resolution that would see the county attempt to take advantage of grants provided by the KY 911 Services Board. White said the county had utilized the grants in the past to update the county’s 911 center’s equipment.
“If you all remember, a few years ago we went through and we installed radios, and we installed computer terminals, and we installed new Zetron machines, and a lot of those were all done through these grants,” White explained.
In a similar fashion, the fiscal court also approved a contract between the court and Kentucky Emergency Management that could see the county recoup 50 percent of what it costs to run the emergency management services within the county. It also approved a service agreement with Aramark that would see the county’s sanitation department receive its own uniform. White said sanitation workers had been wearing road department uniforms.
The court also approved awarding bids for a repair project to take place on Sanders Creek. White said the project received three bids, with the lowest bid being awarded. The project is mostly being funded through grant money, White added.
