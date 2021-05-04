The City of Williamsburg welcomed a new business to its downtown area Friday, as the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for PT Pros Physical Therapy and Sports Center. The newest location at 109 N. 3rd Street adds to the growing number of locations of the physical therapy center in southeast Kentucky. Other local locations include Corbin, London, and Barbourville. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

